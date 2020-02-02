Just In: Police Arrest Suspect With Explosive Device In Kaduna Church

The police in Kaduna State say they have arrested a middle-aged man with dangerous items suspected to be Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at a Church located at Sabon Tasha area of Chikun local government area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, told our correspondent, that the suspect, one Nathaniel Samuel was apprehended by security officials at the Living Faith Church during Sunday Church service with a bag containing explosive devices.

He disclosed that the suspect has been taken to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation on what was his motive for entering the church with the bag.