No Case Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has asked Nigerians to disregard and discourage rumours of the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The agency in a statement on Sunday clarified that the case of a Chinese man who returned from China last week, had gone for a routine medical check as requested by his employers, and he showed no symptoms of the sickness.

It stated that efforts are in place to establish a laboratory-testing platform to test samples gotten from patients that show signs of infection.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of ongoing rumours of the importation of the Coronavirus to Nigeria.

“The individual returned from China last week and went for a routine medical check as requested by his employers. He showed no symptoms of illness and has not been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

“NCDC has agreed on a national case definition to identify suspect cases and established a laboratory testing platform to test samples from patients that meet this case definition,” the statement read in part.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to take necessary precautions and ensure that they study the public health advisory on Coronavirus epidemic in Nigeria.

“We urge members of the public to disregard rumours and discourage further spread. NCDC, Port Health Service and State Epidemiologists are aware of the process for a case to ensure that Nigerians are safe.

“On the 31 of January, NCDC shared a second public health advisory and is closely monitoring new developments. We advise Nigerians to take necessary precautions as detailed in the advisory below.”

It emphasised that travellers from China have been advised to report immediately to NCDC through its communication centre, “if they feel ill.”