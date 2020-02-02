Only Buhari Can Finish Off Boko Haram – The Week In Quotes

Insecurity is a major concern for Nigeria at the moment and this issue has continued to trigger debates and protests across the nation.

Here are some top quotes from the passing week, that highlight the socio-political atmosphere within the country at this time.

Also listed are a few other quotes from events that made the news last week, with coronavirus and death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, taking making the headlines.

1. President Buhari is going to finish off these terrorists, he alone can do it.

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari is the best man to destroy the Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast and bring an end to their carnage in Nigeria.

2. The president’s decision is the product of a comprehensive and systematic assessment that was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security, as well as in partnership with other federal agencies.

The US Government speaks on new bans imposed on Nigeria and other countries.

3. Mr President has lost control of security” adding that the nation is “in danger and we are in trouble.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asks President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for ‘failing to secure the nation’ and ‘putting her democracy under threat’.

4. Once again, I call on President Trump to consider adopting measures that individually target those in government who have failed in their duties, rather than target the entire Nigerian population.

Former Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is unhappy about the US Government’s decision to place Nigeria on its travel ban list.

5. President Buhari should resign because he has failed to solve the security challenges in the country, years after Nigerians voted the APC government into power.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the security situation in the country.

6. Comrade Oshiomhole’s ambition to be the ‘ultimate godfather in Edo State is not worth the lives and safety of millions of Edo people.

Edo State Government asks the Presidency and the Inspector General of Police to call the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to order and let him know that no one can be above the law of the land.

7. Accordingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, to be Chaired by the Hon. Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements.

President Buhari sets-up a committee to ‘study’ US travel ban.

8. Ask INEC to give you the result of Imo, even excluding that of Governor Hope Uzodinma. You will find that Emeka ought not to have been declared. For me, it is shocking that nobody is interrogating INEC.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, says Mr. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not have been declared governor of Imo State.

9. In Akwa Ibom, they don’t hold elections but write results.

Mr Mike Igini indicts his predecessors in Akwa Ibom, saying elections do not hold in the entirety of the state.