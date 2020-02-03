Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila Discuss Nigeria’s Security

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The President met with the leadership of the National Assembly on Monday inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Mr Gbajabiamila said the National Assembly leaders discussed the nation’s in detail with President Buhari.

According to him, the President is equally worried about the recent upsurge of security challenges in the country.

The speaker revealed that the issue of the sacking of the nation’s service chiefs also formed part of the discussion at the meeting.

He, however, said opinions were still divided.

More to follow…