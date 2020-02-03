FG To Sign Tripartite Treaty On $321m Looted Assets Stashed Abroad

The Federal Government says it will sign a tripartite agreement with the Island of New Jersey and the United States of America for the repatriation of $321 million looted assets.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations to the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Umar Gwandu.

According to Gwandu, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is in the US to attend an annual three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

He stated that Mr Malami is expected to, on behalf of the Federal Government, sign the pact as part of efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.

The statement said the meeting is aimed at reviewing bilateral relationship and

taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

Other FG delegation attending the event includes Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Foreign Affairs; Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser; Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) as well as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Faruk.