Impeachment Trial: Trump’s Lawyers Conclude Senate Defence, Call For Acquittal

Updated February 3, 2020
White House defence team lawyers and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow(C) arrive for the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill February 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski / AFP

 

White House lawyers concluded their defence of President Donald Trump at his historic Senate impeachment trial on Monday with a call for his acquittal of charges of abuse of power.

“The president has done nothing wrong,” White House counsel Pat Cipollone told the 100 senators who will decide Trump’s fate with a vote on Wednesday.

Denouncing Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives as “purely partisan and political,” Cipollone said, “We put our faith in the Senate.”

“End the era of impeachment once and for all,” he urged senators, by rejecting the two articles of impeachment.

