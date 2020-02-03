Insecurity: Terrorists Are Attempting To Stoke Religious Sensitivities – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that recent cases of attacks and killings by terrorists are an attempt to stoke religious sensitivities by pitching Christians and Muslims against one and other.

The APC in a statement on Sunday stressed that the acts are being staged by short-sighted groups and individuals and it is a red flag that needs to be checked.

Religious leaders including the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, led members of his church in a prayer walk against insecurity in Nigeria.

Similarly, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held a nationwide walk calling on the Federal Government put an end to insecurity and bloodshed in the country.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Situation In Northeast Is Getting Worse – Senator Ndume

The statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, read in part: “True to form, violent extremists and terrorists all over the world would adopt desperate tactics by selecting soft targets for their barbaric and opportunistic attacks.

“In Nigeria, these godless people are attempting to stoke religious sensitivities by pitching Christians and Muslims against one and other through their recent pattern of cowardly attacks.

“This demonstrates how debased and degraded Boko Haram and those who sponsor it have become,” it added.

The party urged leaders to use their positions of authority to show leadership and avoid acting the scripts pitched by the fanatics in a bid to divide the country.

“We must not fall for this divisive ploy. In our respective spaces, we should understand that these violent extremists are our common enemies, and are blind to religious and political affiliation and socio-economic status.

“Our leaders – religious, political, traditional and all others in positions of influence and authority, must now show leadership and temperance in their utterances and actions. Doing otherwise will be acting the scripts and playing into the hands of these fanatics seeking to divide us and pitch us against each other.”

The APC reiterated that no territory in Nigeria is under the control of the insurgents, as the Federal Government has given priority to equip the Armed Forces.

“Our armed forces are now better equipped with their welfare prioritised; previous insurgency-ravaged communities are being rehabilitated and resettled; gone are those days when attacks, particularly on the country’s capital city of Abuja and other parts of the country, were routine.

“Currently, no inch of Nigeria’s territory is under the control of Boko Haram; bandits, kidnappers and other criminal camps are being cleared with the criminals suffering heavy casualties on a daily basis.”