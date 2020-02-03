Suspected Bandits Kidnap Two Persons In Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two persons in the Gulum area, behind the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The duo, identified as Ira Rimamdeyati and Solomon Christopher, were abducted in their separate homes in the early hours of Monday and whisked towards a nearby mountain.

The family members of the victims confirmed this to Channels Television in an interview.

They said the kidnappers came in their number through their fences and opened their gates for other members to gain access to the houses.

The victims’ relatives added that the suspects fired several shots into thin air before picking their victims without interruption from any security operatives.

They said they noticed strange movements during the daytime in their area but failed to report to any police station.

According to them, both men received phone calls from unknown persons on Sunday night asking them if they were at home or not.

However, the kidnappers have yet to contact the family members to make demands.

As at the time of filing in this report, some police officers were seen at the scene of the incident to get first-hand information while journalists were barred from taking shots at the scene.

Some residents of Gulum told Channels Television that the area has no police outpost or neighbourhood watch to battle criminal elements.