Thugs Set INEC Office In Imo On Fire After Supplementary Elections

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Orlu local government area of Imo state has been set ablaze by unknown persons.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday and no casualty was recorded, adding that electoral materials and properties belonging to INEC staff were burnt beyond recognition.

He stated that the Imo state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora, has ordered that an investigation into the matter be launched to ascertain the true cause of the fire and also arrest the perpetrators.

This incident is coming less than one week after the winner of the Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency Supplementary election was announced by INEC.

During the collation of results after the election, thug’s reportedly invaded same INEC office; drove away the returning officer, INEC officials and carted away ballot papers and result sheets used for the supplementary election which made the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Francis Ezeonu, move the collation and announcement of result to the electoral body’s headquarters in Owerri after 72 hours.