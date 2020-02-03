Advertisement

YouTube To Ban Doctored Videos That Could Manipulate Voters

Updated February 3, 2020

 

YouTube said Monday it would remove election-related videos that are “manipulated or doctored” to mislead voters, in the latest effort to stem online misinformation.

The Google-owned video service said it was taking the measures as part of an effort to be a “more reliable source” for news and to promote a “healthy political discourse.”

Leslie Miller, YouTube’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post that the service’s community standards will ban “content that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users … and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm.”

The policy also bans content which aims to mislead people about voting or the census processes.

