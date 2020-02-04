Advertisement

Akeredolu Meets Buhari, Invites Him To Commission Flyover Worth N5bn In Ondo

Channels Television  
Updated February 4, 2020

 

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The governor after meeting President Buhari told journalists that part of the purpose of his visit is to invite him to commission a newly constructed flyover in the state which is worth over N5billion.

He also spoke on the southwest security outfit codenamed Amotekun and his states intent on farming marijuana for medical purposes.

See photos from the meeting below…



