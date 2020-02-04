Gedoni Reveals Plans As Special Adviser To Cross Rivers State Governor

Former Housemate in Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), Gedoni Akpata has revealed his plans for his new office as the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Garment Factory and Branding.

Speaking to Channels Television in an interview after a tour of the Garment Factory, Gedoni said his mission on the team is to put a face to the industry and make the brand widely acclaimed.

“What I am going to bring in is basically the brand. I am going to promote the garment factory as a brand,” he said.

He says many people are unaware of the existence of a garment factory in Cross Rivers State and now that he is on board, that narrative has to change.

“Many people wonder, ‘oh there is a garment factory in Cross Rivers State?’ Yes, indeed there is a garment factory in Cross Rivers State and it is functioning to full capacity.

“I have realised that they have more strength than they are working with right now. I am going to put a face to this.”

The Cross Rivers State garment factory has employed thousands of workers

Gedoni described the operations in the factory as a scalar quantity, noting that, “I am going to make it vector. I am here to ensure it is not just quantity.

The former BBN housemate was recently appointed as Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

The news was shared via Instagram by Khafi, Gedoni’s fiancée who is also a former BBN housemate.

They both got engaged a few months after they met on the reality show.