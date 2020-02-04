Teenage Wife ‘Stabs’ Sleeping Husband To Death In Katsina

A teenage housewife has reportedly stabbed her husband to death while he was sleeping in Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing reporters at the Command Headquarters in Katsina.

He explained that the 17-year-old suspect, Rabi Rabi’u, committed the offence on Wednesday last week at Almakiyayi village in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

Isah noted that the suspect was said to have had an altercation with her 25-year-old husband, Shamsu Salisu, before the incident happened.

According to him, Rabi’u later stabbed her husband with a knife in several places in his body, including his abdomen while he was asleep and as a result, the victim sustained serious injuries.

The command’s spokesman noted that the Divisional Police officer (DPO) in charge of Malumfashi Police Division got a distress call based on the report of the incident

On arriving at the scene, the police team rushed the victim to Malumfashi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the attending physician.

Isha revealed that the police recovered a sharp knife and a bed sheet all stained with blood in the course of an investigation into the incident.