Three Killed In Ogun Road Accident

Three persons have been confirmed dead while 14 others are said to have sustained injuries in an accident that occurred around Saapade area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident on Monday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“The accident which occurred around 7:15 am, involved a Mazda bus marked AKD 53 XN that was travelling from Ibadan to Lagos and a Ford bus marked RGB 490 XA travelling from Lagos to Ikire,” he said.

“The accident occurred at a diversion area on the expressway, where the vehicles collided due to speeding and reckless driving.

“The eyewitness account posited that the driver of the Ford bus coming from Lagos to Ikire was among the three dead victims while the other two were among the passengers in the Mazda bus,”.

Akinbiyi further noted that the three corpses have been deposited at the FOS Mortuary, Ipara, while the injured victims were rushed to the hospital.

He also warned motorists to avoid over speeding and reckless driving, especially at diversion/construction areas and also urged them to keep to the 50km/h speed limit.