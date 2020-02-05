Advertisement

120 Injured In Turkey Plane Accident

Channels Television  
Updated February 5, 2020
This picture taken on February 05, 2020, shows Pegasus airlines Boeing 737 plane after it skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport.  Muhammed DEMIR / AFP

 

At least 120 people were injured Wednesday, when a plane skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport and split into three after landing in rough weather, the city’s governor said. 

“At the moment, 120 people who were injured have been hospitalised,” said governor Ali Yerlikaya, adding that most of them were “doing well, aside from one or two people.”

The Boeing 737 operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines had flown into Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean port city of Izmir.



