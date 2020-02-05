Advertisement

Fire Guts Power Station In Ibadan

Updated February 5, 2020

The fire service in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital have been battling a fire that has engulfed a major transformer at Ayede transmission substation in Akinyemi area of Ring Road.

The fire erupted in the early hours of Wednesday and has been raging for hours.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown, but some other facilities at the installation have also been affected.

Firefighters were alerted to the scene some hours ago and have been trying to contain the inferno.

