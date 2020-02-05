Advertisement

Just In: Kano Assembly Impeaches Majority Leader

Channels Television  
Updated February 5, 2020

 

The Kano State House of Assembly has impeached the House majority leader Labaran Abdul representing Kiru constituency.

Mr Abdul was immediately replaced by a member representing Wara Constituency, Kabiru dashi.

There was no reason was given as to why the majority leader was removed.

Following an undisclosed motion sponsored by a member representing Bunkure Muhammad Doguwa and endorsed by 23 members out of 27, the majority leader was instantly impeached and replaced.

After the impeachment, members of the House held a closed-door meeting.

Details regarding why he was impeached are expected to be made known to the public soon.



