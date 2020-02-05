Advertisement
Just In: Kano Assembly Impeaches Majority Leader
The Kano State House of Assembly has impeached the House majority leader Labaran Abdul representing Kiru constituency.
Mr Abdul was immediately replaced by a member representing Wara Constituency, Kabiru dashi.
There was no reason was given as to why the majority leader was removed.
Following an undisclosed motion sponsored by a member representing Bunkure Muhammad Doguwa and endorsed by 23 members out of 27, the majority leader was instantly impeached and replaced.
After the impeachment, members of the House held a closed-door meeting.
Details regarding why he was impeached are expected to be made known to the public soon.
