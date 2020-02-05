Advertisement

PHOTOS: Stay Out Of Nigeria’s Domestic Affairs, Pro-Buhari Protesters Tell International Community

Channels Television  
Updated February 5, 2020

 

A group in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on Wednesday staged a protest at the United States embassy in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Members of the group who displayed several placards with inscriptions warned the US government to stay out of Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

They also professed their support for President Buhari, while criticizing opposition politicians.

The group asked the US Ambassador to Nigeria to disregard politicians who criticize the government over the country’s security situation as well as the judicial system.

See Photos Below:



