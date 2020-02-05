Police Rescue 26 Kidnapped Victims In Katsina

The police have rescued 26 kidnapped victims at Dungun Mu’azu Forest in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to the police, they were kidnapped in January 2020, after over 100 bandits attacked Badna Buruku village of Chukum Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said the bandits took the victims on 50 motorcycles into a forest in Zamfara state and demanded the sum of N26 million as ransom or they kill all the victims.

"Yesterday at about 1000hours, the command succeeded in rescuing 26 kidnapped victims at Dungun Mu'azu village in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“On 6th January 2020 at about 0600hours, bandits on 50 motorcycles numbering over a hundred attacked Badna Buruku village of Chukum Local Government Area of Kaduna state and kidnapped 26 persons, eighteen males and eight are females, and took them on motorcycles into a forest in Zamfara state.

“The hoodlums demanded the payment of N1 million per head from their families, totaling the sum of N26 million as ransom or they kill all the victims,” he said.

He added that "the Command on Tuesday at about 1000 hours, succeeded in rescuing the victims at Dungun Mu'azu forest in Sabuwa local government area of Katsina state."

The police spokesman said the victims were found wandering and they were taken to the Ibrahim Coomassie Police Hospital in the state for treatment.

SP Isah said the command is making effort to reunite the victims with their families as an investigation is ongoing.