Reps Give FAAN Two Weeks Ultimatum To Remit N66bn

The House of Representatives has issued an ultimatum to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to remit the sum of N66 billion to the coffers of the Federal Government.

The House Committee on Finance gave the deadline on Wednesday and asked the agency to explain why it failed to remit the said sum out of the N75 billion it generated between 2014 and 2019.

It observed that the figures presented by FAAN did not tally with those in the records of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The committee also noted that the amount was different from what the Auditor-General of the Federation had, adding that the agency remitted only N9 billion to the government in the last five years.

It, therefore, gave FAAN an ultimatum of two weeks to remit the balance of N66bn to the government coffers if it cannot account for the non-remittance.

The ultimatum was issued after the management of FAAN appeared before members of the committee, as part of its oversight on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).