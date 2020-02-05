Advertisement

Two Cases Of Lassa Fever Confirmed In Katsina

Updated February 5, 2020
Two cases of Lassa fever have been identified in Katsina State.

The Executive Director of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Shamsuddeen Yahaya, confirmed this to journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, out of the seven samples collected so far, four tested negative, two were positive, while one is still pending.

Yahaya further noted that one of the two victims has already died, while the other one is currently responding to treatment.



