US Govt Throws Its Weight Behind Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Crusade

The government of the United States of America has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal commitment to the anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria.

According to a communique by the president’s special aide, Garba Shehu, the support from the US was made known in a statement issued by Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson of the State Department at the end of the signing of an agreement between the U.S. government, the Bailiwick of Jersey, and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The agreement reached was for the return of more than $308 million stolen by late General Sani Abacha.

Mr Shehu stated that the US government also pledged its commitment to continue to support all other efforts by stakeholders to combat corruption at all levels in Nigeria.

Below is the full statement released by the US Department of State.