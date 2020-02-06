BREAKING: INEC Deregisters 74 Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deregistered seventy-four political parties.

This suggests that only eighteen political parties survived the deregistration process.

The commission carried out a review of the performance of political parties after the 2019 general elections to see which parties qualify to exists.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu also disclosed that the Commission has fixed September 19th, 2020 for the governorship election in Edo and October 10th, 2020 for the gubernatorial Ondo state.