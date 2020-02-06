Advertisement

Diesel-Laden Tanker Goes Up In Flames In Lagos

Channels Television  
Updated February 6, 2020
Photo Credit: LASEMA

 

A tanker laden with about 11,000 litres of diesel on Thursday morning went up in flames at the Abule Osun Bus Station, in the Ojo barracks axis of the Badagry expressway, Lagos.

The scene of the accident is adjacent to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) construction yard .

Firefighters were quickly summoned to the scene and they have been battling to contain the blaze.

READ ALSO: Pipeline Explosion Rocks Imo Community

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Olufemi Osanyintolu told Channels Television that preliminary investigations indicated that the accident occurred after the rear spring of the tanker broke while the vehicle was travelling at high speed.

No casualties have been recorded, and law enforcement officials are working to ease the traffic that has built up around the area as a result of the incident.



More on Local

Security Beefed Up In Kaduna For El-Zakzaky’s Arraignment

Gunmen Kill Three In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

PHOTOS: Stay Out Of Nigeria’s Domestic Affairs, Pro-Buhari Protesters Tell International Community

Reps Give FAAN Two Weeks Ultimatum To Remit N66bn

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement