How Bandits Attacked Police Helicopter In Kaduna

A Police Bell helicopter was attacked on Wednesday when men of the Nigeria Police Force attacked and killed terrorists and bandits during an early morning operation in Kaduna State.

Police say that over 250 terrorists and bandits were killed as tactical forces stormed Ansaru Terrorists’ Camp.

According to Police Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the helicopter, which provided aerial and intelligence cover for the ground troops came under attack from the bandits using sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG.

Mr Frank Mba however, noted that the pilot and co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise successfully landed the aircraft at the Air Force Base in Kaduna without further incident.

The police image-maker further revealed that the two officials were thereafter evacuated for medical treatment, adding that both officers who sustained non-life threatening injuries are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

He also stated that the police helicopter has since been flown out of the Kaduna Air Force Base by Police Pilots en-route to Abuja.

On Wednesday, Special Operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police backed by the Special Forces of the Police Airwing, in a daring offensive operation, stormed one of the largest operational camps of the Ansaru Terror Group (also housing other bandits and kidnappers) located in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

The security operatives successfully neutralized over 250 high-profile members of the Ansaru Terror Group, police authorities claim.

According to the Force, the operation was necessitated by actionable intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the super camp to series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling and other heinous crimes across the country.

Reacting to Wednesday’s operation, the Inspector General of Police assured citizens of safety and sustained intelligence-led operations against bandits across the length and breadth of the nation.

He equally applauded the unparalleled bravery, commitment, and dedication of the Police operatives currently conducting the special mission.