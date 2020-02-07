AMVCA 2020: Living In Bondage, King Of Boys Get Multiple Nominations (FULL LIST)

Africa Magic on Thursday unveiled their nominations for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA).

Block bluster movies including Living In Bondage, King of Boys and Bling Lagosian picked up nominations in multiple categories.

The nominations were unveiled in a live broadcast on all Africa Magic channels and anchored by Nollywood couple Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman.

READ ALSO: I Am The ‘Jesus’ Of Nigerian Music – Terry G

Africa Magic on its website said the list was compiled after “a grueling creative process that sought to gives nods to the industry’s greatest creatives.”

The awards will be presented in 28 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 21 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

PUBLIC VOTING

Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie or TV Series)

Uzor Arukwe – Smash

Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley – Smash

Uzor Arukwe – Size 12

Ramsey Nouah – Merry Men 1

Etim Effiong – Plan B Daniel

Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Toyin Abraham – Bling Lagosians

Bimbo Ademoye – Looking For Baami

Funke Akindele – Moms At War

Toyin Abraham – Kasanova

Ebele Okaro – Smash

Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Swankey J.K.A – Living In Bondage

Timini Egbuson – Elevator Baby

Efa Iwara – Seven

Gabriel Afolayan – Coming From Insanity

Ramsey Nouah – Levi

Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Shola Shobowale – King Of Boys

Zainab Balogun – Sylvia

Zainab Balogun – God Calling

Toyin Abraham – Elevator Baby

Kate Henshaw – The Ghost And The House Of Truth

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series

Damijo (Rmd) – Seven Richard Mofe

Ramsey Nouah – Living In Bondage

Nkem Owoh – God Calling

Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ Safaru – King Of Boys

Pascal Tokodi – Disconnect

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series:

Toni Tones – King Of Boys

Eucharia Anunobi – The Foreigner’s God

Tina Mba – The Set-Up

Mary Lazarus – Size 12

Gloria Sarfo – The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later

Best Short Film or Online Video:

Oga John – Bolanle Akintomide

Thorn – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi

Prueba – Stanlee Ohikuhare

Tokunbo – Bio Arimoro

NON-PUBLIC VOTING

Best Cinematographer:

God Calling – Cardoso

Living In Bondage – John Demps

Ratnik – Niyi White, Gbenga Fifolabi and Abiola Ladipo

The Set Up – Mohammed Attah

Best Lighting Designer In A Movie Or TV Series:

God Calling – Cardoso

Ratnik – Abiola Ladipo

Elevator Baby – Eleaxu Texas

Plan B – Odhiambo Walter

Best Costume Designer Movie or TV Series:

Living In Bondage – Olohigbe Nwagwu

The Foreigner’s God – Ifan Michael

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

King Of Boys – Yolanda Okereke

Best Make-Up Category:

God Calling – Lilian Omozele Paul

The Foreigner’s God – Jude Odoh

King Of Boys – Hakeem Effects

Coming From Insanity – Bio Arimoro

Best Writer in a Movie or TV Series:

BB Sasore – God Calling

Tosin Igho – Seven

Vanessa Kanu – Sylvia

Biodun Stephen – Joba

Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi – Living In Bondage

Akay Mason and Yusuf Carew – Elevator Baby

Best Documentary:

Hidden Euphoria – Aderogba Adedeji

Skin – Beverly Naya

Against All Odds: A Tale Of Resilience – Aderemi Davies

Ibadan: Yoruba Heritage – Tunde Oladimeji

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Swahili:

Raveet Sippy Chadh – Subira

Timoth Conrad Kachumka – Sema

Victor Gatonye – Dream Child

Joan Kabugu – Toy Car

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Yoruba:

Ronke Odusanya – Ajoji Godogbo –

Yewande Famakin – Alubarika

Oyebade Adebimpe – Adebimpe Omo Oba

Wumi Olabimtan – Intent

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Hausa:

Tuntube – Muhammad T. Finisher

Mariya – Abubakar Bashir

Abarawa Rai – Muhammad Adam and Tundun Murtala

Sadauki – Hassan Giggs

Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series Igbo:

Isianyaocha – Brown Ene

Nekwa – Paul Igwe

Nne – Victor Iyke

Obiakpor – Evan Okechukwu

Best Movie Southern Africa:

Kukuri – Philippe Talavera

Dalitso – Abraham Kabwe

Kwacha – Cassie Kabwikta

The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain – Imran Kaisi

Best Movie East Africa:

Disconnect – Iman Mueke

Lost In Time – Edijoe Mwaniki

Plan B – Sarah Hassan

94 Terror – Mulinwa Richard

Best Movie West Africa:

God Calling – Momo Spaine

Seven – Tosin Igho

Elevator Baby – Victoria Akujobi

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Best Television Series Drama Or Comedy:

Jenifa’s Diary – Funke Akindele

Truth – Anis Halloway

Life As It Is – Uche Odoh

Women – Uchenna Mbunabo

Best Picture Editor:

God Calling – Holmes Awa

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

Living In Bondage – Antonio Rebeiro

Seven – Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike

Elevator Baby – Emiola Fagbenle

Best Art Director Movie/TV Series:

Living In Bondage – Victor Afrigold, Ayanda Carter, Jim Franklin, Zimasa Ndamase

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts

God Calling – Omotola Alade

The Bling Lagosians – Bolanle Austen Peters

Best Sound Track Movie/TV Series:

King Of Boys – Sess, Reminisce & Adekunle Gold – Original Gangster

Living In Bondage – Larry Gaga & Flavour – Tene

God Calling – Ighwiyisi Jacobs – Stay With Me

The Gift – Mercy Aghedo – The Gift

Run -Timzil – Run

Multichoice Talent Factor:

Life of Bim – West Africa

Dreamchaser – West Africa

Ensulo – East Africa

Promises – East Africa

Savana Skies – Southern Africa

The Painting – Southern Africa

Best Director:

Living In Bondage – Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah

God Calling – Bb Sasore

The Set-Up – Niyi Akinmolayan

King Of Boys – Kemi Adetiba

Ratnik – Dimeji Ajibola

The Ghost And The House Of Truth – Akin Omotosho

Seven – Tosin Igho