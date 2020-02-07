BBNaija’s Sir Dee, Teni To Make Acting Debut In Rom-Com ‘Dear Affy’

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Sir Dee and Nigerian singer and entertainer, Teni are taking new strides in their career as they make their acting debut in Nollywood’s latest romantic comedy, ‘Dear Affy’.

The movie tells the intriguing story of a career woman whose well-laid out plans to marry the man of her dreams is frazzled by life.

Other stars featured in the film include: Enyinna Nwigwe, Kehinde Bankole, BBNaija’s Anto Lecky, Odunlade Adekola, Bimbo Ademoye, Toyin Abraham, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Ademoye, Chiwetalu Agu, Ali Nuhu and Hafiz Oyetoro.

The movie is expected to hit cinemas on February 14, just in time for Valentine.

Enjoy the trailer below.