How Armed Robbers Invaded Two Banks, Killed Four Persons In Ondo

Ile-Oluji community in Ondo State was thrown into panic and sorrow on Thursday as armed robbers stormed the town.

In the robbery operation that lasted for about 45 minutes, two commercial banks, (one old generation and one new generation) were attacked and four persons were killed.

Those killed were identified as two policemen and two civilians.

Others who sustained gunshot injuries are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers gained entry into the bank through the use of dynamites which were used to blow the open the door to the main entrance of the banks.

Residents told Channels Television that the robbers were confronted by local hunters before the arrival of soldiers and policemen.

Ondo Police Command PRO, CSP Femi Joseph on Thursday confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He, however, could not give details of the incident but noted that policemen were deployed to the scene of the incident.

See more photos from the scene below…