NPFL: Enyimba Battle Abia Warriors As MFM Face Pillars

Enyimba will battle neighbours Abia Warriors at the Aba International Stadium on Sunday in one of the Match Day 19 fixtures in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Peoples Elephant, after 13 matches, have 18 points with their latest 1-0 at MFM FC in Lagos.

On the other hand, Abia Warriors are on 24 points from 18 games and will be eyeing all three points against the former CAF Champions League winners.

In another NPFL Match Day 19 fixture, MFM will host Kano Pillars at the Agege Township Stadium.

Pillars who are sitting eighth on the NPFL table have 24 points from 16 matches while Lagos-based MFM have 23 points after 18 games.

Similarly, Akwa United will take on Enugu Rangers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium just as Katsina United host Warri Wolves.

See the NPFL Match Day 19 fixtures below:

Enyimba Vs Abia Warriors

Katsina United Vs Warri Wolves

Akwa United Vs Rangers

MFM Vs Kano Pillars

Sunshine Stars Vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Rivers United Vs Kwara United

Dakkada FC Vs Plateau United

Lobbi Stars FC Vs Wikki Tourists FC

Jigawa Golden Stars Vs Nasarawa United