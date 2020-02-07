Police Arrest Syndicate That Specialises In Impersonating Customs Officers

A notorious syndicate that specializes in deceiving unsuspecting businessmen by falsely parading themselves as custom officers have been arrested by police in Katsina state.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed this saying that the state Special Anti Rubbery Squad led by a police team caught up with the syndicate.

The syndicate was apprehended when a 47-year-old dismissed soldier simply identified as Lawal Abubakar, a resident of Hayin Gada in Dutsinma LGA of the state, in collaboration with five others, reportedly deceived one Mark Udoh of Funtua LGA of the state.

They falsely paraded themselves as officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and offered to sell six hundred (600) bags of auctioned rice to Udoh at the cost of N7.2million in which he paid the sum of N4.5million cash to the fraudsters.

“Suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and the role played by each member of the syndicate and amount received as loot,” Isah added.