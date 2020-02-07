Wande Coal Charms Fans With New Single ‘Again’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wande Coal has some new music for his fans.

The “So Mi So” singer dropped the new single ‘Again’ on Thursday.

This is the first song he is dropping a song this year, it paves a pathway to his upcoming project which is expected to be released in early March.

READ ALSO: AMVCA 2020: Living In Bondage, King Of Boys Get Multiple Nominations

Wande Coal has always been the crooner, from his album ‘Mushin to Mohits’ to every hit song he has released over the years.

Some of his songs include “Baby Hello”, “Ashimapeyin”, “Iskaba” (Featuring Dj Tunez), “Turkey Nla” and “So Mi So”.