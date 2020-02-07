Advertisement

Wande Coal Charms Fans With New Single ‘Again’

Nebianet Usaini  
Updated February 7, 2020

 

Wande Coal has some new music for his fans.

The “So Mi So” singer dropped the new single ‘Again’ on Thursday.

This is the first song he is dropping a song this year, it paves a pathway to his upcoming project which is expected to be released in early March.

Wande Coal has always been the crooner, from his album ‘Mushin to Mohits’ to every hit song he has released over the years.

Some of his songs include “Baby Hello”, “Ashimapeyin”, “Iskaba” (Featuring Dj Tunez), “Turkey Nla” and “So Mi So”.



