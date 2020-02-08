Gunmen Attack Niger Communities

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have attacked Gurmana, old Gurmana, and Ashirika communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that the armed men numbering over 100 stormed the communities at about 10:00 am on Saturday, some on bikes and some on feet, shooting sporadically into the air.

He said the attack started in Gurmana where they reportedly killed two people and injured four persons before moving to old Gurmana where they rustled more than 200 cows.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the police is yet to confirm the attacks and casualty figures in the communities. But the Senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa confirmed he received reports of the attacks earlier on Saturday.