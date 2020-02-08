Highlights Of 2020 Lagos City Marathon In Photos

Long-distance athletes from both home and abroad registered their presence at the just concluded 2020 Lagos City Marathon held on Saturday.

The race, which kicked off in the early hours of Saturday at the National Stadium, Surulere, took participants through the Lekki roundabout by the Ikoyi-Lekki link bridge up to the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, which was the finishing point.

In the men’s category, Kenya’s David Barmasai Tumo came first after breaking the Marathon’s record finishing after two hours, 10 minutes and 23 seconds at the fifth Edition.

Also, Kenya’s Cherop Sharon Jemutai became the first female to cross to finish line, while Kebene Urisa came second and Tanui Jekporir emerged third in the female category.

The first, second and third positions went home with the cash prizes of $50,000; $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Gyan emerged as the first Nigerian male and Deborah Pam first Nigerian female to reach the finishing line.

See highlights of the event below: