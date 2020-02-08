Advertisement

Lagos Marathon, Championed By Access Bank, Kicks Off

Updated February 8, 2020
The 2020 edition of the Access Bank-Lagos marathon started in front of the National Stadium in Surulere. Photo Credit: Access Bank
The 2020 edition of the Access Bank-Lagos marathon started in front of the National Stadium in Surulere. Photo Credit: Access Bank

 

The 2020 edition of the Lagos City Marathon, championed by Access Bank, kicked off early Saturday morning.

The race started in front of the National Stadium, Surulere, and is scheduled to end at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, a 42-kilometre stretch.

The Third Mainland Bridge, Osborne road, Parkview and Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge are among roads that have been closed for the annual activity.

Last year, Sintayehu Legese of Ethiopia won the marathon. He finished with a time of 2:17:28.



