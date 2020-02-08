Lagos Marathon, Championed By Access Bank, Kicks Off

The 2020 edition of the Lagos City Marathon, championed by Access Bank, kicked off early Saturday morning.

The race started in front of the National Stadium, Surulere, and is scheduled to end at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, a 42-kilometre stretch.

The Third Mainland Bridge, Osborne road, Parkview and Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge are among roads that have been closed for the annual activity.

Last year, Sintayehu Legese of Ethiopia won the marathon. He finished with a time of 2:17:28.