PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu, Buratai, Others Attend Lagos City Marathon

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai joined other dignitaries to attend the 2020 Lagos City Marathon.

The race, which kicked off in the early hours of Saturday at the National Stadium, Surulere, took participants through the Lekki roundabout by the Ikoyi-Lekki link bridge up to the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, which was the finishing point.

In the men’s category, Kenya’s David Tumo came first after breaking the Marathon’s record finishing after two hours, 10 minutes and 23, while Debeko Dakamo and Paul Chege came second and third respectively at the fifth edition.

Also, Kenya’s Cherop Sharon Jemutai became the first female to cross the finish line, while Kebene Urisa came second and Tanui Jekporir emerged third in the female category.

The first, second and third positions went home with the cash prizes of $50,000; $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

See Photos Below: