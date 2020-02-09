Advertisement

Buhari Holds Bilateral Meeting With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau In Addis Ababa

Channels Television  
Updated February 9, 2020

 

President Muhammadu Buhari On Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian Capital. 

The meeting held on the sidelines of the 33rd African Union Summit.

According to a statement from Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Canada.

In remarks before the press, President Buhari underscored the warm and friendly relations between Nigeria and Canada, noting commonwealth membership of both nations and the choice of Canada for higher education by Nigerian students.

‘‘We have a lot of students in Canada. We are aware of our vital roles to keep the country together. We are eager to expand trade because you are one of the ‘biggest customers’, of Nigeria’s crude oil.

‘‘But the most important and enduring relations with Canada is education,’’ President Buhari said.

In his remarks, the Canadian Prime Minister described President Buhari as ‘‘a leader in Africa’’, adding that it was a pleasure to engage on regional and international issues.

‘‘Your leadership and reflection on the current situation challenging Africa but also the potentials and opportunities are something that I am very much looking up to.

‘‘Canada and Nigeria have a long-standing and deep connection and friendship, and I very much look forward to hearing your perspectives on many big issues facing not just Africa but the world’’ Trudeau said.

President Buhari and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Nigerian born Masai Usiri, Coach Toronto Raptors, who led his team to victory at the last USA NBA finals during a Bilateral Meeting with Canadian Prime Minister in Addis Ababa on 9th Feb 2020
President Buhari and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with L-R: Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia Amb. Bankole Adeoye, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama during a Bilateral Meeting with Canadian Prime Minister in Addis Ababa on 9th Feb 2020


