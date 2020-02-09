NLC Suspends Indefinite Industrial Action After Five Days Of Strike In Niger

The Nigerian Labour Congress in Niger State has suspended the indefinite strike action it embarked upon five days ago.

The suspension of the strike follows an agreement between organised labour and the state government on immediate implementation of the new minimum wage of thirty thousand naira and the consequential adjustments on salaries of civil servants.

Briefing journalists at the Labour House in Minna, the chairman of the state NLC, comrade Yakubu Garba says the state government has also agreed to pay two months arrears on the new minimum wage to state workers and three months for local government staff in march this year.

He also says government has agreed to release twenty percent of the monthly internally generated revenue to address the liabilities accrued on the 7.5% contributory pension scheme.