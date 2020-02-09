Police Arrest Three Suspected Terrorists In Kaduna

The police have arrested three persons in Kaduna State, said to be members of the Ansaru Terror Group, following sustained mop-up operations by operatives.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer Force Headquarters Abuja, DCP Frank Mba.

The three persons are Munkailu Liman Isah aka Babban Driver (32yrs), Abdullahi Saminu aka Danmunafiki (21yrs) and Aminu Usman (22yrs).

According to the statement, the development now brings the number of persons arrested from the terror group to eight.

Read Also: Insurgency: NAF Deploys Fighter Helicopters To Kaduna, Niger

Mba also noted that the suspects are already assisting police investigators with useful information relating to the membership spread and make-up, criminal/operational records, logistics and general modus operandi of the terror group.

He also noted that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were actively involved in the recent attack and attempted kidnap of the Emir of Potiskum that resulted in the gruesome killing of the Emir’s Police escorts.

According to the Force PRO, they were also involved in several other kidnap operations and terror attacks on commuters and other innocent citizens along some major highways, especially in the North-West and North Central States of the country.

Meanwhile, Mba noted that the investigation also revealed that some citizens, especially those within the business community, give tacit support to the terror groups by deliberately doing businesses with them through the supply of essential goods, drugs (licit/illicit) and other services.

He, therefore, noted that the IGP calls for patriotism amongst the people, noting that that is the only way the fight against the criminal elements can truly be won.

The IGP has also thanked other members of public for their understanding, cooperation and support which according to him, have resulted in the measure of successes recorded so far particularly in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other heinous crimes in the country.