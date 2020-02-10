2020 Olympics: Buhari Congratulates D’Tigress For Qualifying

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday congratulated the female Basket Ball team, D’Tigress, for qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He urged D’Tigress to remain focused, determined and energised for a good outing at the tournament.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Monday by the special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

President Buhari also commended the sportsmanship and resilience of the team all through the qualifying stages, and in their trainings, saluting their courage in always putting out their best as they represent the country.

Being the current African Champions, President Buhari believes the D’Tigress already has the talents that could make a global impact in the sport.

He assured that the Federal Government would ensure proper preparation and mobilisation for all outings.

The President also commended team officials and the National Basket Ball Federation (NBA) for the discipline and motivation of the D’Tigress.