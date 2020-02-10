Gollywood Controversy: If There’s No Structure, Actors And Producers Will Suffer – Lydia Forson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has said that the problems in the Ghanaian movie industry can only be fixed when there is a working structure.

Lydia who also doubles as a movie producer made this comment while weighing in on the controversial issue about some producers not paying actors after they have done a movie.

Only recently, veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo in an interview lashed out angrily at some movie producers in the country for not paying him anytime he is cast in their production.

READ ALSO: Vibez: Tacha’s Latest Venture, A New Wande Coal And Super Bowl Magic

Adjorlolo’s interview generated some buzz, with many debating what could be wrong in the industry and what should be done to ensure that all involved in movie productions within Ghana get what they deserve.

Lending her voice to the debate, Lydia who was in Nigeria to promote her latest work ‘The Perfect Picture Ten Years Later’, noted that it is not fair for anyone to be owed any money.

Lydia further stated that when there is no system put in place, then the breakdown affects all involved be it the producers or the actors.

She was of the opinion that “if we have great structure, better distribution, better finances, and people are getting paid for their works, and executive producers invest money knowing that they are going to make returns,” then everyone in the industry will be satisfied and no one will be owed any money.

The movie producer said the issue is multi-layered but has been ‘messed-up’ by sentiments. She urged all involved to push for fixing the system, arguing that once the system is fixed, then the industry will be fixed.

‘The Perfect Picture Ten Years Later’ is a movie that has been widely received in Ghana and Nigeria. Lydia urged all her fans and lovers of African movies to go watch the film, saying it promises to be a highly enjoyable motion picture.