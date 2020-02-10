How ICPC Recovered Stolen Assets Worth N77billion In 2019

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it recovered N77.04 billion worth of stolen assets in 2019.

This was revealed in an infographic posted on the official Twitter handle of the anti-corruption agency over the weekend revealing the 2019 activities of the commission.

The infographic shows that the amount was recovered through operations, interim and final forfeitures on court orders on persons accused of corruption in 2019.

“The Commission recovered assets worth N77.04billion; part of which were, N1.16billion cash in TSA; N32.038billion in lands and buildings; N41.98billion surplus on Personnel Cost, restrained from being spent by MDAs; N0.767billion from Constituency Projects tracking; N1.097billion, the value of completed projects on the return of contractors to site,” a post by the anti-graft agency revealed.

The spokesperson for the commission, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa also announced this figure during the presentation of 2019 Performance of the ICPC at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

She explained that out of the 1, 934 petitions received within the year under review only 580 were concluded.

Also, 25 convictions were secured out of the 83 cases filed in court.

The Commission according to her conducted 510 sensitisations, tracked 424 projects in 12 states, reviewed the Personnel and Capital expenditure of 201 MDAs and inaugurated 69 Anti-Corruption Units.

Below is the infographic representation showing ICPC’s performance in 2019: