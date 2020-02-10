Ilaro Poly SUG President, Another Student Arrested During ‘Cult Initiation’

The police in Ogun State have arrested the President of Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and one other suspect.

The suspects identified as Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, and Olarewaju Taiwo were arrested on Sunday.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the SUG President and another member of the cult group were arrested wearing the full regalia of the black axe cult during initiation of new members of the group.

“The president of the Students’ Union Government of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji and one Olarewaju Taiwo have been arrested by men of Ogun State police command on Sunday 9th of February 2020 for cultism.” he said.

Oyeyemi added that the duo were arrested following information received by police at Ilaro division from members of the public that some group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members.

“The two arrested cultists who are in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group have been taken to custody at Ilaro divisional headquarters where they are being currently interrogated,” he revealed.

In reaction to this arrest, the school authorities on Monday announced the suspension of the SUG President.

Sola Abiola, the deputy registrar public relations of the institution, disclosed this in a statement for alleged involvement in cultism.

She added that this is consequent upon the foiling of a meeting of some cult groups from the neighbouring community, by the security architecture and network of the Polytechnic, the local vigilante group in conjunction with Nigerian Police Force and the Directorate of State Security.

“The suspension of Mr Adegboye is in line with the Act establishing the Polytechnic and the provision of the Students Handbook coupled with the Polytechnic’s zero tolerance to cultism, pending his appearance before the Students Disciplinary Committee to establish his culpability or otherwise” she added.