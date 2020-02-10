Man Arrested Over Attempt To Kill Wife

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Lament Christopher for allegedly making attempt to kill his wife.

The spokesman for the command, Bala Elkana, disclosed in a statement on Sunday that the 45-year-old attempted to kill his wife, Comfort, with a knife in the Bariga area of the state.

He, however, noted that the victim was rescued by the police following a distress call while the knife was recovered and registered as exhibit.

According to Elkana, Christopher was arrested by operatives from the Bariga Police Station on February 2.

He said the couple were married for 13 years with two children while both of them are in Akwa Ibom State.

“The suspect lost his banking job five years ago and the woman is not working.

“The couple were having series of crises underpinned on matrimonial rascality and lack of maintenance,” the statement said.

The command’s spokesman stressed that the event that led to the attempt made by the suspect to stab the victim started with a mere argument.

He gave an assurance that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation was completed.