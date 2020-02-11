Alleged Treason: Judge’s Absence Stalls Resumption Of Sowore’s Trial

The trial of Convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, was stalled today due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Channels Television gathered Justice Ijeoma was absent because she was sitting outside the court’s division.

The case was then adjourned till Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Sowore and co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are facing trial over charges of a treasonable felony for organising the revolution now protest on August 5, 2019, which the government saw as an attempt to disrupt peace in the country.

Justice Ojukwu had earlier on December 6, 2019, adjourned the matter to the 11th, 12th and 13th of February 2020 for definite hearing.

Sowore was arrested on August 3, 2019, by the Department of State Services (DSS) and was in custody until December 24, 2019, when he was eventually released on the orders of the Attorney General of the Federation who directed the DSS to comply with the orders of the court which granted him bail.