Child Rapists Executed By Firing Squad In Somalia

A firing squad has executed two men in north-eastern Somalia for raping and killing a 12-year-old girl, according to a BBC report.
Prosecutors said they relied on DNA evidence for the first time to convict them.
Aisha Ilyaas Aden was abducted, gang-raped and killed near her home in Galkayo, in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, in February 2019.
The case caused uproar and sparked demonstrations across the country, the BBC said.
READ ALSO: Four Dead In Somalia Car Bomb
Ten suspects were initially arrested but the regional High Court found three of them guilty in May.
Two of those found guilty – Abdifatah Abdirahman Warsame and Abdishakur Mohamed Dige – were shot at a public square in Bossasso town on Tuesday morning, the Garowe Online news website reported.
“This execution will serve as a strong lesson and the Somali girls will be safe,” Aisha’s father, Mr Ilyas Adan told Puntland State TV.
Human Rights Watch has described rape as “normal” in Somalia, with police often failing to take cases seriously.