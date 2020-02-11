FAAN Confirms Bush Fire At Owerri Airport, Says Flights Not Affected

A bush fire incident has been reported at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu, announced this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services are on ground to handle the situation.

FAAN, however, explained that the incident did not affect flight operations as normal operations have continue unhindered.

It also assured passengers of its continued commitment to their safety, security and comfort.

Meanwhile, the airport authorities appealed to host communities around airports to desist from burning bushes.

According to them, such acts are capable of jeopardizing safety of flight operations because of the weather in the country.