Gbajabiamila Mourns Sen Ignatius Longjan

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed sadness over the death of the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Sen Ignatius Longjan.

The Speaker said Longjan, ‎who passed away in a Turkish hospital in Abuja at the age of 75, would be missed by members of the National Assembly, especially his immediate colleagues in the Senate.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court Upholds Lyon’s Victory, Dismisses Appeal By Senator Lokpobiri

In a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, ‎the Speaker prayed that God will grant the soul of the late senator a peaceful resting place.

“It hurts once again to mourn a colleague in the 9th National Assembly in the person of Senator Ignatius Longjan.

“It is indeed sad to lose another colleague to the cold hands of death. I pray the Almighty God gives his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the Speaker said.