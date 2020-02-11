Advertisement

Osinbajo Represents Nigeria At Funeral Of Former Kenyan President, Daniel Arap Moi

Channels Television  
Updated February 11, 2020

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on Tuesday, represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the state funeral of former President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya, in Nairobi.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

The Vice President who was accompanied by senior government officials joined other African Heads of State and world leaders at the occasion which took place at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Moi was the second longest-serving President of Kenya from 1978 to 2002.

He died on Tuesday, February 4, aged 95.



