Alleged Murder: South African Authorities To Arraign Nigerian On Thursday

Channels Television  
Updated February 12, 2020

 

South African authorities are expected to arraign a Nigerian man on Thursday over the alleged murder of a fellow Nigerian during a physical altercation in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Basil Nwauzigbe was seen in a video that went viral, hitting the deceased, Goodluck Ifechukwu with a brick before pushing him to his death.

Many eyewitnesses and the policemen were on the scene as the events unfolded on Monday night.

Details later.



