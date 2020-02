Alleged Murder: South African Authorities To Arraign Nigerian On Thursday

South African authorities are expected to arraign a Nigerian man on Thursday over the alleged murder of a fellow Nigerian during a physical altercation in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Basil Nwauzigbe was seen in a video that went viral, hitting the deceased, Goodluck Ifechukwu with a brick before pushing him to his death.

Many eyewitnesses and the policemen were on the scene as the events unfolded on Monday night.

Details later.