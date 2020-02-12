Auno Killing: Army’s Failure Led To Death Of 30 Travellers, Says Lawmaker

The lawmaker representing Chibok, Damboa and Gwoza, Ahmahdu Usman Jaha, has accused the Nigerian Army of negligence and complacency in securing the country.

According to Jaha, it was the failure on their path to carry out their duties that led to the killing of 30 persons in Auno, Borno State.

“Failure or inability on the part of the Nigerian Army to have a constructive listening of intelligence gathering from the DSS and other relevant informants in the community led to this attack,” he said on Wednesday at the floor of the House.

He further stated that despite receiving fillers that there was a potential attack and some of the insurgents had been sighted hours before the attack, “nobody cared to do anything”.

Jaha said the situation was a national issue and if he could give his life for peace to be restored in the northeast, he would do so, as he cannot bear to watch the continued tragedy.

“I’ve said without fear of any contradiction that I am ready to give out my life if those in the northeast can live in peace,” he said.

“The most painful thing on earth is for you to stay in your comfort zone while your constituents are dying like animals.

“So, Mr Speaker, as far as I’m concerned, this is a national issue. It happened today in Borno but only God knows where next it will happen in the 36 states of the federation because of negligence or complacency on the part of our security operatives”.